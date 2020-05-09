/ Registrieren

WhatsApp Bilder GUTEN MORGEN ohne beigefügten Link an Freunde senden

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 09.05.2020 um 14:06 Uhr.

  1. 09.05.2020 um 14:06 Uhr #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Hallo.
    Ich würde gerne meinen Freunden Bilder zum Gruß schicken. Dafür habe ich bei Google Play eine App geladen mit Bildern und Gifs. Wenn ich diese jetzt an Freunde sende, erscheint unter dem Bild immer ein link zu der App. Weiß jemand, woran das liegen könnte? Liegt das an der BilderApp oder an WhatsApp an einer Einstellung?
    Vielen Dank für eure Hilfe.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  3. 09.05.2020 um 14:40 Uhr #2
    Alex Ander

    Alex Ander Guest

    ist eben ein Hinweis auf bzw Werbung für die App , wo ist das Problemchen?
     
