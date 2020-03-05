/ Registrieren

WhatsApp:“ Dark Mode“ ab sofort verfügbar

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 05.03.2020 um 10:00 Uhr.

  1. 05.03.2020 um 10:00 Uhr #1
    WhatsApp:“ Dark Mode“ ab sofort verfügbar
    Der von vielen Nutzern des Messengers gewünschte Dark Mode war bisher nur für registrierte Tester von Android und iOS zu verwenden. Jetzt ist er offiziell verfügbar.

    Der dunkle Anzeigemodus "Dark Mode" soll vor Allem die Augen schützen, denn alle weißen Flächen bzw. weiß gefärbte Inhalte werden in einem dunklen Grau dargestellt. Bei OLED-Displays wird zudem Akku gespart, denn organische LEDs schalten sich ab.

    Den Dark Mode aktivierst Du wie folgt:

    Öffne die WhatsApp Einstellungen (3 Punkte oben), danach auf Chats und dann auf Hintergrund. Ist WhatsApp auf den neuesten Stand, sollte jetzt zur Auswahl „Design“- „Systemeinstellung“,“Hell“ oder „Dunkel“ stehen. (siehe Screenshot)Es könnte jedoch sein, dass ihr in den nächsten Tagen erst ein entsprechendes Update erhaltet.
     

