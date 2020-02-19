/ Registrieren

WhatsApp für altes Nokia N95?

Dieses Thema im Forum "Nokia N95 + N96 Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 25.11.2014.

  25.11.2014 #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    WhatsApp für altes Nokia N95?
    Hallo,

    ich hab in meiner Schublade gerade mein altes Nokia N95 ausgekramt und würde es gerne meine Tochter als erstes Handy geben. Da ihre Freundinnen auch schon Smartphones besitzen, würde ich gerne wissen, ob das alte Nokia N95 auch WhatsApp unterstützen kann?

    Bin mir nicht sicher ob dieser alte Schinken für den Messenger geeignet ist. Im Internet konnte man ja bereits soweit surfen, aber ob es für WhatsApp reicht weiß ich nicht :D
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  25.11.2014 #2
    Spinatlasagne

    Spinatlasagne

    WhatsApp für altes Nokia N95?
    AW: WhatsApp für altes Nokia N95?

    Guckst am besten direkt auf der whatsapp Seite , da gibts auch ne Symbian Version , runterladen und ausprobieren :)
     
  25.11.2014 #3
    Ärdbär-Eis

    Ärdbär-Eis Member

    WhatsApp für altes Nokia N95?
    AW: WhatsApp für altes Nokia N95?

    Die WhatsApp-Version 2.0.6 oder früher sollten auf Geräten mit S60 3 rd. Edition laufen, zumindest auf offenen Geräten mit CFw. Sicher kann ich das nur für S60 5 th. und Symbian 3 sagen und könnte auch mit der passenden Version aushelfen.

    Ob sich der Aufwand für eine N95 überhaupt lohnt mag nicht nicht beurteilen. Gebrauchte und/oder Einsteigergeräte mit aktuellem Android werden doch bei "Feinkost Albrecht" schon für weniger als 100 € angeboten.
     
  26.11.2014 #4
    Webmaster

    Webmaster Administrator Mitarbeiter

    WhatsApp für altes Nokia N95?
    AW: WhatsApp für altes Nokia N95?

    So sieht es aus, das N95 ist mit WhatsApp nutzbar, so steht es auch auf der offiziellen Webseite von WhatsApp.

    Da die Frage der WhatsApp-Nutzung in Verbindung mit älteren Nokia-Modellen schon häufiger kam, habe ich dazu mal einen extra Thread erstellt.
     
  19.02.2020 um 05:08 Uhr #5
    mayall

    mayall Guest

    WhatsApp für altes Nokia N95?
     
