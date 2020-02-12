/ Registrieren

WhatsApp gehackt?

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Markus, 12.02.2020 um 20:18 Uhr.

  1. 12.02.2020 um 20:18 Uhr #1
    Markus

    Markus New Member

    2
    0
    1
    Heute
    männlich
    Apple
    iPhone 6
    iOS
    T-Mobile
    Prepaid
    WhatsApp gehackt?
    Hallo, ein Teilnehmer aus meiner WhatsApp und Rufnummern Liste bekommt Nachrichten über WhatsApp und Anrufe von einer unbekannten 0163 Nummer. Er beschuldigt mich, dass ich das wäre, weil die Nachrichten so geschrieben wären, wie ich schreiben würde, vom Wortlaut und den Satzzeichen her. Ich habe damit aber nichts zu tun. Ist es möglich, dass mein WhatsApp gehackt worden ist, ohne dass ich es bemerkt habe? Über Antworten wäre ich sehr dankbar. Viele Grüße von Markus
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
