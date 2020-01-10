/ Registrieren

WhatsApp Kettenbrief „T.Mathis“: Virus zerstört Festplatte

10.01.2020

    textilfreshgmbh

    Super-Moderator

    WhatsApp Kettenbrief „T.Mathis“: Virus zerstört Festplatte
    Die Webseite infranken.de und mimikama.at warnen vor einen WhatsApp Kettenbrief mit der Nummer 0171962509 von „Tobias Mathis“.

    Dem Bericht zufolge überträgt ein Chat-Kontakt einen Virus und könnte die Festplatte des Smartphones zerstören.
    Der Wortlaut des Kettenbriefes lautet: „DRINGEND“!!!Sag bitte allen Leuten in deiner WhatsUp-Liste, dass sie den Kontakt „Tobias Mathis“ nicht annehmen sollen.……."

    Wie die Webseite weiter berichtet, ist man bereits selbst betroffen, wenn einer deiner Kontakte den Virus erwischt. Keinesfalls die oben genannte Nummer anrufen, da es ein Hacker ist.

    Ähnliche Kettenbriefe sind alte Bekannte und kursierten bereits 2017 über WhatsApp. Damals waren außer Tobias auch U.Lehr, M.Hohmann und H.Bochtler beteiligt. Bei der im Kettenbrief genannten Warnung handelt es sich nicht um eine Warnung!
     
