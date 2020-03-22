/ Registrieren

Whatsapp komplett ohne Handy

Dieses Thema im Forum "Allgemeine Handyfragen" wurde erstellt von Flohtechniker, 22.03.2020 um 14:50 Uhr.

  1. 22.03.2020 um 14:50 Uhr #1
    Flohtechniker

    Flohtechniker New Member

    Whatsapp komplett ohne Handy
    Hallo.
    Frage als Flohtechniker im Schrottbereich
    Gibt es ein Programm mit man Whatsapp
    komplett ohne Handy betreiben kann nur PC
    liebe Grüße
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  3. 22.03.2020 um 15:15 Uhr #2
    Alex Ander

    Alex Ander Guest

    Whatsapp komplett ohne Handy
    Nein.
     
