Whatsapp löscht alle Chats und Wiederherstellung funktioniert nicht

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Janis, 05.10.2020 um 11:56 Uhr.

  1. 05.10.2020 um 11:56 Uhr #1
    Janis

    Janis Guest

    Whatsapp löscht alle Chats und Wiederherstellung funktioniert nicht
    Folgendes ist mir heute morgen passiert:

    Ich gehe auf Whatsapp und es kommt ein Fenster in dem sinngemäß steht:

    Es gab Probleme mit dem Chatverlauf
    Wollen Sie die Nachrichten wiederherstellen?
    Ansonsten gehen alle Backups verloren.

    Dann habe ich sie natürlich wiederhergestellt, was leider nicht geklappt hat. Stattdessen waren alle Chats gelöscht und es waren nur noch die Gruppen übirg.

    Ich habe nur interne Backups eingestellt, was aber bei einer Neunistallation von Whatsapp und dem Wiederherstellen der Nachrichten dabei kein Problem sein sollte. Ich habe auch gecheckt, ob diese msgstore-Datein alle noch da sind, was der Fall ist. Letztes Backup war heute nach um 05:00.

    Bei der Neuinstallation werde ich gefragt, ob ich die Nachrichten wiederherstellen will. Ich drücke ja, aber leider bricht der Prozess immer bei ca. +/-30% ab. Dann kommt die Nachricht "Chats aus diesem Backup konnten nicht wiederhergestellt werden. Möchtest du deine Chats aus einem älteren Backuo wiederherstellen?". Wenn ich ja drücke kann ich dann irgendein Google-Drive Backup vom Juni runterladen, was mir recht wenig nützt. Diese backup funktioniert einwandfrei.

    Was kann ich tun? Wie bekomme ich meine Chats zurück? Es ist sehr wichtig.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

