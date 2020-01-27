WhatsApp medienwiederherstellung

Ich rate mal...

Möglicherweise kommt es darauf an, welcher Speicher zur Wiederherstellung gewählt wird.

Sind die von Dir benannten 39 GB "interner" oder "externer" Speicher?

Bei mir speichert WhatsApp die Daten alle auf der externen Speicherkarte, weil ich es so aussuchen konnte, aber ich kenne Handys, bei denen nur der interne Speicher genutzt werden kann.

Schau doch mal, ob Du diesbezüglich etwas aussuchen kannst, so dass Nachrichten und Daten wieder hergestellt werden können...



Vielleicht wäre es auch ratsam, Dein Handy (Marke, Typ) hier zu nennen, damit ggf. Leute mit gleichem Gerät einen wertvollen Tipp für Dich haben!

