WhatsApp medienwiederherstellung

27.01.2020 um 23:47 Uhr

  27.01.2020 um 23:47 Uhr
    Kev25g

    Kev25g Guest

    WhatsApp medienwiederherstellung
    Hey Leute,

    habe folgendes Problem. WhatsApp lässt sich nur in Verbindung mit den Nachrichten herstellen. Medien können nicht wieder hergestellt werden...

    Da ich angleblich zu wenig Speicher auf dem Handy habe. Doch da sind 39 GB frei und das Backup von WhatsApp hat 12,88 GB.


    Kennt sich da jemand aus ?

    danke im
    Voraus :)
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  28.01.2020 um 04:22 Uhr
    =Barbara=

    =Barbara= Member

    WhatsApp medienwiederherstellung
    Ich rate mal...
    Möglicherweise kommt es darauf an, welcher Speicher zur Wiederherstellung gewählt wird.
    Sind die von Dir benannten 39 GB "interner" oder "externer" Speicher?
    Bei mir speichert WhatsApp die Daten alle auf der externen Speicherkarte, weil ich es so aussuchen konnte, aber ich kenne Handys, bei denen nur der interne Speicher genutzt werden kann.
    Schau doch mal, ob Du diesbezüglich etwas aussuchen kannst, so dass Nachrichten und Daten wieder hergestellt werden können...

    Vielleicht wäre es auch ratsam, Dein Handy (Marke, Typ) hier zu nennen, damit ggf. Leute mit gleichem Gerät einen wertvollen Tipp für Dich haben!
     
  28.01.2020 um 08:04 Uhr
    Kev25g

    Kev25g Guest

    WhatsApp medienwiederherstellung
    stimmt gebe ich dir vollkommen recht mit dem Handy Typ:

    iphone 11 pro 64 GB

    intern sind 39 gb frei
    iCloud 160 gb frei

    Hardreset etc. durchgeführt um Cache Speicher Protokolle etc. zu reduzieren :)
     
  28.01.2020 um 10:31 Uhr
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    WhatsApp medienwiederherstellung
    Leider hat das iPhonbe keinen externen Speicher. Es hilft evtl. einige nicht so wichtige Apps zu deinstallieren.

    Du kannst nach dem WA-Backup erneut versuchen(nachdem Apps gelöscht wurden) diese dann neu zu installieren.
     
