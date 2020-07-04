/ Registrieren

WhatsApp: Neue Features und Verbesserungen

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 04.07.2020 um 11:09 Uhr.

    Der weltweit beliebteste Messenger WhatsApp hat ein Rollout für neue Features und Verbesserungen angekündigt.

    Geplant ist es, ein QR-Code-Scanner in der App zu integrieren, wodurch neue Kontakte hinzugefügt werden können. Dabei ist es nicht mehr notwendig die Anwendung zu wechseln oder eine umständliche Such-Tipperei zu vollziehen.

    Sowohl im Browser selbst, als auch im Desktop-Modus (WhatsApp Web) ist ein Dunkelmodus vorgesehen. Dieser war bereits für Smartphones seit März integriert.

    Auch für Gruppen-Videochats ist eine Verbesserung geplant. Will man einen bestimmten Teilnehmer fokussieren, braucht zukünftig nur auf diesen getippt und gehalten zu werden, schon wird das Video im Vollmodus gezeigt. Weiterhin wird es einen Schnellstart-Button für Gruppen-Videochats geben.

    Bereits in der WA-Beta-Version gibt es einige neue animierte Stickers.
    Ist man als Testnutzer bei WhatsApp Beta registriert, sind viele der Features und Verbesserungen schon vorhanden. Das offizielle Rollout wird in den nächsten Wochen an den Start gehen.
     
