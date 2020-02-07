/ Registrieren

Whatsapp Schrift größe

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 07.02.2020 um 13:23 Uhr.

Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 07.02.2020 um 13:23 Uhr #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp Schrift größe
    hallo zusammen,

    bin seit heute morgen am verzweifeln von jetzt auf gleich wird meine Schrift in den Chats nur noch klein dargestellt, war vorher groß. unter Einstellunge nachgeschaut steht auf groß. Neustart gemacht leider unverändert ! auch die anpassung über das handy generell klappt nicht, die größe vom Telefon buch zb. kann ich ändern und das klappt auch, aber die Schrift größe von Whatapp bleibt fleich egal ob klein,mittel oder groß. jemand ne idee was das sein könnte ?

    lg
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  3. 07.02.2020 um 14:01 Uhr #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.200
    114
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    Whatsapp Schrift größe
    Es geht normalerweise nur über die WA-Menütaste-Einstellungen-Chats-Schriftgröße- Auswahl Klein, Mittel oder Groß. Wenn WA neu installiert ist, ist in der Regel "Mittel" voreingestellt. Habs bei mir eben ausprobiert- ändert sich tatsächlich nichts! Keine Ahnung ob diese Funktion seitens WA deaktiviert wurde.
     
    Zitieren
    4. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  4. 07.02.2020 um 14:22 Uhr #3
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp Schrift größe
    hi,

    habe es eben bei meiner Freundin versucht, da klappt es ohne probleme, nur bei mir icht mehr, gestern abend alles normal, heute morgen auf einmal nur noch in klein vorhanden und egal welche größe ich wähle, es bleibt klein. wie gesagt, auch neustart vom handy brachte nix und die klreine schrift ist echt ätzend :)
     
    Zitieren
    5. Auf dieses Thema antworten
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - Whatsapp Schrift größe
  1. maex005

    WhatsApp Web - Schriftgrösse einstellen

    maex005, 03.12.2017, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    3
    Aufrufe:
    2.673
    Unregistriert
    04.12.2017
  2. martinelli

    Import einzelner WhatsApp-Chats?

    martinelli, 05.02.2020 um 10:24 Uhr, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    5
    Aufrufe:
    322
    Kirschpudding
    06.02.2020 um 11:29 Uhr
  3. boarder

    Hilfe!!!!! Whatsapp Chat gelöscht

    boarder, 30.01.2020, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    5
    Aufrufe:
    489
    Kirschpudding
    03.02.2020 um 11:08 Uhr
  4. wet55

    WhatsApp Desktop macht Probleme

    wet55, 21.01.2020, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    166
    wet55
    21.01.2020
  5. textilfreshgmbh

    WhatsApp : iPhones mit iOS 8 ab 1. Februar Supportende

    textilfreshgmbh, 20.01.2020, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    217
    textilfreshgmbh
    20.01.2020