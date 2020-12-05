/ Registrieren

Whatsapp Sent Ordner

Dieses Thema im Forum "App Forum" wurde erstellt von Amidamaru, 05.12.2020 um 19:08 Uhr.

  1. 05.12.2020 um 19:08 Uhr #1
    Amidamaru

    Amidamaru New Member

    Whatsapp Sent Ordner
    Ich habe ein großes problem und finde leider keine Bestätigung dafür.
    Meine Freundin hat wegen Handyreparatur vorher die Whatsapp-Ordner auf dem PC gesichert.
    Die Bilder wurden direkt samt Ordner Kopiert.

    Anbei natürlich auch der SENT Ordner.
    Nun gehts hier um die Vertrauensfrage.
    Ich habe nun viele unschöne Bilder entdeckt die ich nie bekommen habe oder gesehen.

    Laut den Zeitstempeln wurden mehrere Bilder im Juli dann Semptember sowie November verschickt. Im jeweiligen Monat an einem Tag mehrere.
    Nach vielem vergleichen mit Bildern die auch ich kenne decken sich die Zeitstempel.
    Somit hat Sie die Bilder an jemanden verschickt.

    Habe es auch angesprochen. Das wird natürlich total abgestritten. Sie wüsste nicht wie diese Bilder dort rein kommen würden.
    Verstrickt sich in ihren Argumentationen.

    Deshalb suche ich eine Bestätigung das es richtig ist wie ich Denke.

    Wiegesagt der Zeitstempel der Bilder decken sich mit vielen anderen die ich auch kenne. Da ich normale Bilder in diesen Zeitraum auch bekam. Selber Raum selbige Klamotten. Auch habe ich das ganze mit meinem Handy abgeglichen und dort geschaut was die Zeitstempel angeht.

    Liege ich richtig oder kann es sein das was schief gelaufen sein kann ?

    Für mich steht bis jetzt fest das diese Bilder wenn sie im SENT ordner sind auch verachickt wurden und es dafür keine Ausreden gibt.
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
