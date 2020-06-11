/ Registrieren

WhatsApp Sicherheitslücke: Google zeigt Handynummern

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 11.06.2020 um 09:56 Uhr.

  1. 11.06.2020 um 09:56 Uhr #1
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    WhatsApp Sicherheitslücke: Google zeigt Handynummern
    Bekanntlich kommt es immer wieder vor, das der beliebteste Messenger WhatsApp mit Datenschutzproblemen zu kämpfen hat.

    Wie ein Cyber-Forscher aktuell festgestellt hatte, kann durch eine Sicherheitslücke in Verbindung mit bestimmten Chat-Funktionen (Click-to-Chat), die private Telefonnummer an Google weitergegeben werden.
    Die Chatpersonen können zwar die Nummer nicht selbst sehen, sie wird aber in einem Google-Eintrag gespeichert und ist somit auffindbar..

    Einzige Lösung bis zum nächsten WA-Update, will man nicht irgendwann mal seine eigene Nummer bei Google sehen, ist der Verzicht auf die Chat-Funktion „Click-to-Chat“.
     
  Montag um 17:00 Uhr

