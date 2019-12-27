/ Registrieren

WhatsApp stellt Support ab 2020 für folgende Systeme ein

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 27.12.2019 um 19:03 Uhr.

    WhatsApp stellt Support ab 2020 für folgende Systeme ein
    Nach dem 31. Dezember wird WhatsApp den Support für Windows- Smartphones einstellen. Selbst wenn Besitzer betroffender Geräte zu einem anderen Betriebssystem wechseln, gehen Chatverläufe, Bilder und Videos verloren.

    Für alle Smartphones mit Android 2.3.7 (oder älter) sowie iOS 8 (und älter) wird der Support ab 1.02. 2020 eingestellt. Hier können zwar keine neuen Accounts mehr erstellt werden bzw. bestehende Accounts neu verifiziert werden, allerdings wird WhatsApp vorläufig noch funktionieren in der alten Version mit eingeschränkten Funktionen.
     
