WhatsApp Störung: Probleme mit Nachrichten senden

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 20.06.2020 um 15:05 Uhr.

    WhatsApp Störung: Probleme mit Nachrichten senden
    Insbesondere am Freitagabend gab es beim Messenger WhatsApp extreme Probleme beim Senden und Empfangen von Nachrichten, berichtet u.a. "AlleStörungen.de". Betroffen sollen vor allem Nutzer in Deutschland sein.

    Inzwischen sollen die serverseitig bedingten Störungen allerdings weitläufig wieder behoben sein, wie der auf WA spezialisierte Blogger "WABetainfo" berichtet.
     
