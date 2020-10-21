/ Registrieren

WhatsApp Verlauf dringend wieder herstellen / Gerichtsverfahren

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von eLvareZ, 21.10.2020 um 14:06 Uhr.

  1. 21.10.2020 um 14:06 Uhr #1
    eLvareZ

    eLvareZ Guest

    WhatsApp Verlauf dringend wieder herstellen / Gerichtsverfahren
    Hallo zusammen,
    ich hab ein etwas blödes Problem:
    Ich benötige aufgrund eines Rechtsstreit dringend einen älteren WhatsApp Verlauf.
    Ich bekomme über Cloud auch den Verlauf rekonstruiert - ebenso über die WhatsApp Sicherungsdatei im Log-Ordner (allerdings ist nur eine Datei vorhanden - also keine Datumsdateien). Leider geht dieses BackUp nur bis Mitte 2017, da ich zu diesem Zeitpunkt auch den Chat manuell einmal gelöscht hatte. Hat irgendwer noch einen Ratschlag/eine Idee?
    Ganz herzlichen Dank schon im Voraus!
    Viele Grüße
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  3. 21.10.2020 um 14:54 Uhr #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    WhatsApp Verlauf dringend wieder herstellen / Gerichtsverfahren
    Der Chat wurde manuell gelöscht, bevor er über die cloud gesichert wurde? Wenn ja sehe ich keine Chance.
    Warte aber erstmal ab, was andere Leser hier vorschlagen.
     
  4. 21.10.2020 um 15:10 Uhr #3
    Kirschpudding

    Kirschpudding

    WhatsApp Verlauf dringend wieder herstellen / Gerichtsverfahren
    Mir ist nicht bekannt, dass man das wieder herstellen kann, wenn es nicht durch Zufall noch in irgendeinem Backup liegt. Ist das nicht der Fall, besteht keine Möglichkeit der Wiederherstellung. Sorry.
     
