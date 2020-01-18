/ Registrieren

WhatsApp Forum

  18.01.2020 um 13:43 Uhr
    Doc

    Doc Guest

    Servus, bis vor einigen Tagen hatte ich noch ein Nokia 8 mit Android, jetzt habe ich des I-Phone XR, jetzt geht das WhatsApp nicht mehr so wie bei dem Nokia. Ich habe die Version 2.20.10 auf dem I.Phone. Unter Kontakten sehe ich nur Namen und kein Bild mehr was kann ich da machen das WhatsApp wieder normal geht bei Kontakten,mit Bild, Name, Tag und eine teil der Nachricht?

    Danke schon einmal für die Antwort
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  18.01.2020 um 14:01 Uhr
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    Eine stabile Verbindung (WLAN und auch mobil) besteht aber? Die Profilbilder deiner gespeicherten!! Kontakte in der Telefonliste waren von vornherein nicht da? Du siehst bei keinem Kontakt das Profilbild des Kontaktes?

    Dein WhatsApp ist auf "Meine Kontakte" oder "Jeder" gestellt im Account-Datenschutz?
    Es kann aber auch sein, das deine Kontakte über die neue Telefonnummer noch nicht informiert sind!-Hast du mal ein Chat begonnen?
     
