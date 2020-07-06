/ Registrieren

Google bösartige Apps: Diese Apps treiben Spionage und Schadsoftware

Dieses Thema im Forum "Android Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 06.07.2020 um 13:54 Uhr.

    Google bösartige Apps: Diese Apps treiben Spionage und Schadsoftware
    Leider ist das offene Betriebssystem Android sehr anfällig für MalWare. Viele Apps können Schadsoftware installieren, Daten sammeln oder Spionage betreiben.

    Berichten von IT-Fachleuten zufolge könnten folgende Apps entweder unverhältnismäßig viel Werbung enthalten oder Nutzer ausspionieren:

    Clean master, Virus Cleaner 20, Selfie Camera Pro, Photo Edititor, Smart Gallery, Ringtone Maker, MP4 Video Downloader, Art Filter, Tank Classic oder DU Recorder.

    Einige dieser Apps sind zwar nicht mehr im Play Store vorhanden, könnten aber von Euch noch installiert sein.

    Allgemein vorsichtig sein, wenn Apps viele Berechtigungen wie z.B. zur Kamera, und Fotos verlangen.
     
