Android App für Android /ja!mobil ?

    PennyMobil und JaMobil haben als Ableger von Congstar die gleichen Konditionen und gehen auch sonst kondom.

    Jetzt gibt es eine App für Penny, für Jamobil nicht.
    Mit meinen Jamobil- Daten kann ich mich bei Pennymobil nicht einloggen.

    Sieht jemand in seiner Kristallkugel, ob eine App auch für jamobil geplant ist ?
     
  Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  12.12.2019 um 19:44 Uhr #2
    Die gibt es jetzt. Ja mobil Seite macht zumindest Werbung.
     
