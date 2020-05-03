/ Registrieren

Smartphone für Oma

  03.05.2020 um 10:09 Uhr
    Galaxo

    Galaxo

    Hallo,

    meine Oma wünscht sich ein Smartphone und da ich auf diesem Gebiet relativ unerfahren bin bitte ich euch um Rat. Also wichtigstes Kriterium hat sie eine gute Kamera und die Möglichkeit mit ihren Freundinnen auf Whatsapp schreiben zu können genannt. Meine Familie nutzt überwiegend IPhone und ich empfinde die Bedienung eines IPhones als sehr einfach. Es gibt schließlich nur eine Taste und der Rest der Aktionen wird auf dem Bildschirm ausgeschrieben. Aber ich bin natürlich offen für Vorschläge und sehr dankbar. Ich selber nutze ein IPhone 8 welches sie mal bedient hat. Auf größter Einstellung der Schrift konnte sie diese gut lesen. Das Tippen fiel ihr etwas schwer.. allerdings trug sie auch Handschuhe... (Covid-19...). Bei Lidl gibt es grade das SAMSUNG Galaxy A20e für 150€. Das scheint auch schön groß zu sein. Allerdings ist die Kamera laut einigen Test nicht all zu gut.

    Meine Oma und ich freuen uns über ein paar Vorschläge.
    Wir wünschen euch einen schönen Tag und bleibt gesund!

    Viele Grüße
     
