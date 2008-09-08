/ Registrieren

MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

Dieses Thema im Forum "HTC Simlock entfernen" wurde erstellt von htcode, 08.09.2008.

  08.09.2008 #1
    htcode

    htcode Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    Hallo,

    Ich biete 10 MDA's kostenlos per Code zu entsperren. Bitte IMEIs mit PN zusenden und Ergebnis im Thread bekannt geben.

    Hoffe das ich nicht damit gegen die Foren Regel stoße.

    mfg
    htcode
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  24.10.2008 #2
    radar_zh

    radar_zh Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos


    hallo ich bruch so schnell wie möglich den Entsperrcode für htc touch diamond wen es Geht schick mire per E-Mail bitte. bujarpllumi@hotmail.com

    das imei ist 357559016760351

    und das P/N 99HEJ029 -00


    mfg bujar
     
    Zitieren
  28.10.2008 #3
    Snowy

    Snowy Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Ich habe es mal hierher geschoben. Passt besser :)

    Cu
    snowy
     
  28.10.2008 #4
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.553
    132
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Weder D 1 noch D 2-
    Andere Können wir leider nicht errechnen
     
  28.10.2008 #5
    Snowy

    Snowy Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Nichts errechnen.
    Ich habe das so verstanden, das htcode anbietet 10 Codes zum testen for free?! :)

    cu
    snowy
     
  28.10.2008 #6
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.553
    132
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Ich hatte das von radar_zh gemeint:


    Zitat:
    hallo ich bruch so schnell wie möglich den Entsperrcode für htc touch diamond wen es Geht schick mire per E-Mail bitte. bujarpllumi@hotmail.com
     
  25.11.2008 #7
    Moulay

    Moulay Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Hallo bräuchte nen entsperrcode füt Mda Touch
    Imeinr. 35678901035610101
    Bitte die mail an: moulayrhoulimi@hotmail.de

    Danke:up:
     
  25.11.2008 #8
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.553
    132
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Wenns T-Mobile ist- läuft dein Vertrag noch- kostet 100 Euro
     
  13.12.2008 #9
    engel3

    engel3 Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Guten Tag, ich hätte bitte einen Simlockcode benötigt

    IMEM: 357559019204027
    P/N: 99HEJ044-00

    mit freundlichen Grüßen
     
  13.12.2008 #10
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.553
    132
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
  04.01.2009 #11
    schneckehh08

    schneckehh08 Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    brauche dringend für das Samsung SGH-J700 den entsperrungs code bzw sim lock freizubekommen.

    IMEI: 35872002348142/8 ganz dringend bitte.
    via email: schneckehh08@aol.de


    danke gruss
     
  05.01.2009 #12
    gsmbase.de

    gsmbase.de New Member

    2.571
    1
    0
    29.01.2007
    Nürnberg
    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Eeh klar, ganz dringend :D
    2 Jahre ab Kauf warten oder Code günstig kaufen ;)
    Denke es ist max. 6 Monate alt also bleiben noch ca. 18 ...
     
  20.01.2009 #13
    riva-raver

    riva-raver Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Hallo,

    ich hoffe, du kannst mir meines noch entsperren :) wäre sehr dankbar!!!!

    Hier die Nummern: 35678901103401201 P/N 99HEL001-00

    Ich hoffe das sind die richtigen....

    Vielen DAnk und das ganze bitte an folgende Email: bauer_tobi82@yahoo.de
    oder kaetscha_maus@web.de

    P.S. bitte ne kleine anleitung wie ich vorgehen muss.. :)
     
  20.01.2009 #14
    gsmbase.de

    gsmbase.de New Member

    2.571
    1
    0
    29.01.2007
    Nürnberg
    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Ja, alle HTC Codes kannste hier ... kaufen. For free gibts nix mehr :D
     
  27.03.2009 #15
    a.ceylan

    a.ceylan Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    schön guten abend,

    habe mit mein Htc touch diamond gespielt und ein paar programme installiert jetzt erkennt er nicht mehr mein sicherheitscode brauche dringen hilfe.
    danke im vorraus.

    das ist meine IMEI: 353188020829459
    S/N:HT844KT04675 und das P/N 99HEJ068-00

    würde mich echt freuen wenn ihr mir helfen könnt danke

    mfg acho
     
  27.03.2009 #16
    a.ceylan

    a.ceylan Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    schön guten abend,

    habe mit mein Htc touch diamond gespielt und ein paar programme installiert jetzt erkennt er nicht mehr mein sicherheitscode brauche dringen hilfe.
    danke im vorraus.

    das ist meine IMEI: 353188020829459
    S/N:HT844KT04675 und das P/N 99HEJ068-00

    würde mich echt freuen wenn ihr mir helfen könnt danke im vorraus
    meine mail: ahmet.arzular@web.de

    mfg acho
     
  27.03.2009 #17
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.553
    132
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Kann man so nicht einfach auslesen ohne Hardware.. Versuche e smal hier per PN an XFlorian oder

    www.handy-style.de
     
  13.05.2009 #18
    jax3131

    jax3131 Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Hallo zusammenIch bräuchte einen Entsperrcose für mein HTC Diamond:IMEI: 357568010689524S/N: HT840GN13018P/N: 99HEJ029-00Anbieter ist: Orange (CH)Danke viel mals.jax3131
     
  13.05.2009 #19
    XFlorian

    XFlorian Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Ist leider nicht zu entsperren, try handy-style.de
     
  15.05.2009 #20
    gsmbase.de

    gsmbase.de New Member

    2.571
    1
    0
    29.01.2007
    Nürnberg
    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Kann ich machen, per Code ...
    Den bekommste hier ...
     
  21.05.2009 #21
    anapa191

    anapa191 Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    brauche dringend für das Samsung SGH-X480 den entsperrungs code bzw sim lock freizubekommen.

    IMEI: 355714/00/604048/6 und S.N: R5YY544955E ganz dringend bitte.
    email: alexander.graf@t-online.de


    danke gruss
     
  21.05.2009 #22
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.553
    132
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Das Samsung ist ziemlich neu-also wohl noch im 2 Jahres Prepaidvertrag. D.H, es geht nur über den Netzbetreiebr kostenpflichtig.

    Versuche dein Glück mal hier per PN an gsmbase.de

    Ist es jedoch kein Vetrrag mehr poste den Netzbetreiber.
     
  22.06.2009 #23
    _paul_

    _paul_ Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    heyy...
    ich muss mein handy htc touch ensperren! könntest du mir da vlt helfen?? bitte per email antworten: bimbambumo.o@gmail.com

    imei: 356785012570483
    P/N: 99HEH043-00

    mit freundlichen grüßen paul
     
  22.06.2009 #24
    hapo8944

    hapo8944 Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    NOKIA E65

    Hallo!

    Kann mir jemand beim Entsperren von einem Nokia E65 behilflich sein?

    Die IMEI lautet 353261015733422


    Danke für Eure Mühe!

    Gruss
    Hapo
     
  23.06.2009 #25
    XFlorian

    XFlorian Guest

    MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos
    AW: MDA / HTC Simlock mit Code entsperren kostenlos

    Auf welchen Provider läuft es denn?

    1.)Falsche Kategorie
    2.)Doppel Post
    3.)Anbieter fehlt
    4.)BB5-Gerät->nicht berechenbar
     
