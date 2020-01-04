/ Registrieren

WhatsApp : Kein Chatexport in Deutschland mehr möglich

    WhatsApp : Kein Chatexport in Deutschland mehr möglich
    Ab sofort bzw. mit der aktuellen WA-Version können in Deutschland keine Chatverläufe mehr exportiert werden. Bisher war dies im Menüpunkt „Chat exportieren“ möglich um Konversationen zwischen Nutzern oder Gruppen zu speichern.

    Derzeit wird vermutet, das WA die Funktion aufgrund des Patentstreites mit Blackberry gestrichen hat.

    Ein umfangreicher Bericht zum Patentstreit mit möglichen Folgen hier im Forum.
     
