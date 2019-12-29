/ Registrieren

WhatsApp in Deutschland bald verboten?

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 29.12.2019 um 12:23 Uhr.

Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 29.12.2019 um 12:23 Uhr #1
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.050
    104
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    WhatsApp in Deutschland bald verboten?
    Wie das Münchener Landgericht entschieden hat, dürfen die Anwendungen WhatsApp, Instagram und Facebook, nicht mehr in Deutschland in dieser Form angeboten werden. Grund sind Patentklagen vom Softwareunternehmen Blackberry.
    Werden die klagegegenständlichen Patente von WhatsApp, Instagram oder Facebook genutzt, dürfen die genannten Apps „theoretisch“ in ihrer jetzigen Form in Deutschland nicht mehr angeboten werden.

    Die jeweiligen Unternehmen müssten ihre Anwendungen so modifizieren, dass die betroffenen Patente nicht verwendet werden, was die Funktionalität einschränken würde.

    Noch ist das Urteil nicht rechtskräftig-aber als „vorläufig vollstreckbar“vom Gericht erklärt. WhatsApp und Co könnten aber Updates bereitstellen, welche alle beanstandeten Funktionen aus den Apps entfernt. Speziell bei WhatsApp handelt es sich aber um eher für Nutzer „unwichtige“ Abläufe wie beispielsweise das Verschicken eines Chatverlaufs per Email an Dritte (hier hält Blackberry ein Patent).
    Derzeit wird vermutet das Software-Updates seitens Facebook und Co beanstandete Funktionen entfernt bzw. umändert und somit Apps am Laufen bleiben können.
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - WhatsApp Deutschland bald
  1. Dopex

    Whatsapp Videoanruf von Deutschland ins Ausland

    Dopex, 04.03.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    7
    Aufrufe:
    1.161
    Kirschpudding
    07.03.2019
  2. textilfreshgmbh

    WhatsApp: Deutschlandweite Störungen behoben

    textilfreshgmbh, 22.01.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    277
    textilfreshgmbh
    22.01.2019
  3. textilfreshgmbh

    WhatsApp stellt Support ab 2020 für folgende Systeme ein

    textilfreshgmbh, 27.12.2019 um 19:03 Uhr, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    0
    Aufrufe:
    153
    textilfreshgmbh
    27.12.2019 um 19:03 Uhr
  4. Hanni

    Bei WhatsApp kann ich nicht mehr schreiben

    Hanni, 17.12.2019, im Forum: Huawei P20 Forum
    Antworten:
    5
    Aufrufe:
    325
    textilfreshgmbh
    17.12.2019
  5. octopussy9

    Iphone fährt Whatsapp nicht hoch

    octopussy9, 04.12.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    2
    Aufrufe:
    228
    textilfreshgmbh
    04.12.2019