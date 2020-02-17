/ Registrieren

  17.02.2020 um 09:44 Uhr
    Wandler

    Wandler Guest

    Galaxy S10: Google Assistent funktioniert nicht mehr
    Hallo,
    seit dem Februar-Update funktioniert der Google Assistent auf meinem S10 nicht mehr. Davor hatte ich keinerlei Probleme.

    Sobald mein S10 z.B. mittels USB und dem PKW verbunden ist, endet der Google Assistent schon dann, wenn ich eine Anfrage starten will.

    Folgende Meldung erhalte ich 1. „Internetverbindung nicht zulässig“ und 2. „Internetverbindung nicht stabil“. Punkt 2 kann ich mir nicht erklären, denn die Verbindung zu Amazon oder Maps beispielsweise klappt einwandfrei.
    Kennt jemand das Problem oder eine Lösung?
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

