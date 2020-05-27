/ Registrieren

Google Pixel XL (erste Generation) HT20 oder HT40 (150mbit oder 300mbit) ??

27.05.2020 um 06:42 Uhr

  27.05.2020 um 06:42 Uhr
    Andre0815

    Andre0815 New Member

    Google Pixel XL (erste Generation) HT20 oder HT40 (150mbit oder 300mbit) ??
    Hallo,

    Ich würde gerne wissen ob das Google Pixel XL erste Generation HT20 WLAN mit 150mbit oder HT40 WLAN mit 300mbit unterstützt.

    Auf der technischen Info-Seite von Google steht das es Wireless N mit 2x2MIMO kann aber zur 20MHz oder 40MHz Kanalbreite (HT20/HT40) ist keine Angabe.
    Pixel – technische Daten zur Hardware - Pixel-Hilfe

    Vermutlich HT40, man findet aber nichts dazu im Netz und man will ja wissen was man kauft.
     
