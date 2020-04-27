/ Registrieren

Apple Mail-App hat schwerwiegende Sicherheitslücke

Dieses Thema im Forum "iPhone 11 Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 27.04.2020 um 09:50 Uhr.

  27.04.2020 um 09:50 Uhr
    Apple Mail-App hat schwerwiegende Sicherheitslücke
    Wie aus einem Bericht von Sicherheitsforschern des Unternehmens ZecOps hervor geht, enthält die Apple Mail-App eine schwerwiegende Sicherheitslücke.

    Demnach können sich Hacker leicht Zugriff auf iPhones und iPads erschaffen. Weil die Lücke schon seit 2012 besteht, so die Sicherheitsforscher, sind alle Geräte mit iOS 6 bis hin zu iOS 13.4.1 betroffen.

    Genutzt wird die Lücke wohl aktiv erst seit 2018. Hacker spielen mittels der Mail-App Schadcodes auf die iPhones, die betroffenen Nutzer merken davon nichts. Es könnte so im schlimmsten Fall vorkommen, das die Hacker die Kontrolle von betroffenen Geräten erlange
    Laut den Forschern muss dazu nicht die Mail erst aktiv geöffnet werden, es reicht schon wenn diese im Hintergrund geöffnet wird. Angreifer können Schadmails nach dem Schadsoftware übertragen wurde und unbemerkt wieder löschen- Nutzer merken von den Vorgängen nichts.

    Angeblich arbeitet Apple derzeit an einer Lösung das Problem zu beheben.
     
