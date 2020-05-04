/ Registrieren

Samsung S10 Problem mit Selfie Kamera

Dieses Thema im Forum "Samsung Galaxy S10 Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 04.05.2020 um 10:07 Uhr.

  1. 04.05.2020 um 10:07 Uhr #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Samsung S10 Problem mit Selfie Kamera
    Hi Leute ich hab seit kurzem das Samsung S10 und bekomme kein Selfie hin welches aussieht als würde ich in die Kamera schaun. Ich hab immer schon ein Samsung gehabt und es war immer so dass ich bei einem Selfie mich selbst auf dem bildschirm anschaue pose und auf den Auslöser drücke, sodass jedes Selfie aussieht als wenn ich direkt in die Kamera schaue.

    Mit dem S10 kann ich hinschauen wo und wie ich will ich bekomme kein einziges Selfie so hin, dass es auch so aussieht. jedes Selfie mit dem S10 sieht aus als wenn ich immer woanders hinschau.

    Ich versteh das nich kann das ein Kamera Problem sein? Hat da schon mal jemand was von gehört?
    Ich bin echt verzweifelt das S10 war teuer und jetzt funzt die Selfie Kamera nicht!?!
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  3. 04.05.2020 um 10:17 Uhr #2
    Samsung S10 Problem mit Selfie Kamera
    Ich verstehe nicht so ganz was du meinst-aber ist die Kamera auf Automatik gestellt?
    In der regel ist ein Selfie (speigelverkehrt) so gespeichert, wie es die Kamera zuvor auch im Display anzeigt.
     
  4. 04.05.2020 um 11:11 Uhr #3
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Samsung S10 Problem mit Selfie Kamera
    Hallo nein es geht nicht darum ob das Bild spiegelverkehrt ist, es geht darum wie es aufgenommen wird. Auf jedem Selfie sieht es aus als hätte ich nen Silberblick ich möchte ein ganz normales Selfie machen gerade dann schau ich mir direkt in die augen und drücke den Auslöser danach sieht das Selfie aus als hätte ich direkt in die kamera geschaut.

    Bei dem S10 was ich habe kann ich guggen wohin ich will es entsteht jedesmal ein bild was aussieht als hätte ich ne silberblick bzw. schaue ich immer weg ich bekomme kein bild hin wo ich gerade in die Kamera schaue!?!
     
