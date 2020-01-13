/ Registrieren

WhatsApp Backup - Nachrichten konnten nicht wiederhergestellt werden

13.01.2020 um 19:44 Uhr

Schlagworte:
  13.01.2020 um 19:44 Uhr
    mrcroissant

    mrcroissant New Member

    WhatsApp Backup - Nachrichten konnten nicht wiederhergestellt werden
    Ich habe ein neues Handy und habe extra ein Backup auf Google Drive gemacht.

    Wenn ich auf meinem neuen Handy versuche, dass Backup wiederherzustellen, wird mir immer angezeigt, dass die Nachrichten nicht wiederhergestellt werden konnten.

    Kennt jemand das Problem?
     
  Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  13.01.2020 um 20:17 Uhr
    keine Ahnung

    keine Ahnung Guest

    WhatsApp Backup - Nachrichten konnten nicht wiederhergestellt werden
    welche Handys ?

    ist das backup auf google drive vorhanden?

    gleiche Nummer im neuen Handy?
     
  13.01.2020 um 20:20 Uhr
    mrcroissant

    mrcroissant New Member

    WhatsApp Backup - Nachrichten konnten nicht wiederhergestellt werden
    Xiaomi MI Note 10

    Ja, das Backup ist vorhanden, ich habe geguckt.

    Ja, die Nummer ist gleich
     
