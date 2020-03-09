/ Registrieren

Whatsapp Chats iPhone auf P30

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Unregistriert, 09.03.2020 um 10:50 Uhr.

Auf dieses Thema antworten
  1. 09.03.2020 um 10:50 Uhr #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp Chats iPhone auf P30
    hi Leute. Seit Monaten versuche ich alle chats auf mein neues Handy zu bringen. Mittlerweile Weiss ich dass ein reines Backup nicht ausreicht. Ich habe auch wazzap gekauft, verzweifle aber beim übertragen der Dateien (Media und Storage) weil ich nicht Weiss wo ich sie ablegen muss. Kann mir bitte einmal jemand helfen, das komplett zu übertragen.
    Ich laufe seit Monaten mit 2 Handys rum. Vielen lieben Dank im. Voraus! Eure Ilka
     
    Zitieren
    2. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
Auf dieses Thema antworten
Die Seite wird geladen...
Ähnliche Themen - Whatsapp Chats iPhone
  1. Rudit

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen

    Rudit, 02.05.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    13
    Aufrufe:
    1.983
    textilfreshgmbh
    04.02.2020
  2. textilfreshgmbh

    WhatsApp Datenpanne: Gruppenchats öffentlich einsehbar

    textilfreshgmbh, 26.02.2020, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    1
    Aufrufe:
    230
    Groovedelic
    27.02.2020
  3. martinelli

    Import einzelner WhatsApp-Chats?

    martinelli, 05.02.2020, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    5
    Aufrufe:
    524
    Kirschpudding
    06.02.2020
  4. Lotta

    Export eines WhatsApp-Chats mit Medien nicht möglich

    Lotta, 29.10.2019, im Forum: WhatsApp Forum
    Antworten:
    1
    Aufrufe:
    435
    textilfreshgmbh
    29.10.2019
  5. Ayana90

    Gelöschte Whatsapp Chats ohne Backup wiederherstellen/ Crypt Datei ?!?

    Ayana90, 22.05.2015, im Forum: Handy Ortung / Handy Viren / Handytricks
    Antworten:
    9
    Aufrufe:
    37.482
    NikkiBella
    27.08.2019