Whatsapp:Chatverlauf wiederherstellen funktioniert nicht, kann App nicht mehr nutzen! Was tun?

12.06.2019

  12.06.2019 #1
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp:Chatverlauf wiederherstellen funktioniert nicht, kann App nicht mehr nutzen! Was tun?
    Hallo liebes Forum,

    ich bin am verzweifeln!!
    Seit ein paar Tagen, komme ich nicht mehr in WhatsApp rein. Beim öffnen wird mir sofort:

    „Chatverlauf wieder herstellen - WhatsApp schein ein Problem zu haben, deinen Chatverlauf zu lesen, und wird versuchen, ihn wiederherzustellen. Das kann einige Minuten dauern“

    …angezeigt.

    Nachdem ich wieder herstellen drücke, lädt es nur bis 7% und dann bin ich in WhatsApp drinnen, allerdings werde ich, in dem Moment wo ich auf einen Chat klicke, aus der App geschmissen. Außerdem kommen keine Nachrichten mehr bei mir an. Teilweise bestätigen mir Kollegen, dass die Nachricht zwei Haken hat, aber sie wird nicht in meinem Verlauf angezeigt. Der Verlauf stagniert quasi seit Sonntag.

    Ich habe das Handy ausgeschaltet, rebootet, WhatsApp gelöscht und neu im App Store geladen, Handy auf die neueste Version geladen, Cache gelöscht, Speicherplatz gelöscht, WLAN gewechselt usw. An der Situation ändert sich nichts! Ich habe mir heute sogar ein neues Handy besorgt, weil ich dachte es liegt vllt an meinem Handy. Allerdings wird auf meinem neuen iPhone X genau das selbe angezeigt, und ich werde jedes Mal sofort aus der App geschmissen!

    Bitte helft mir!
     
  Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator


     
  12.06.2019 #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    37.299
    119
    63
    11.04.2008
    freiberuflich, Frührentner
    Schleswig Holstein
    Samsung
    GalaxyS7 +S8+,Huawei P8+P30,LG G3 und G Flex 2, Galaxy S3,S4,Note1-3,Nokia 1520, Xperia Z
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    Whatsapp:Chatverlauf wiederherstellen funktioniert nicht, kann App nicht mehr nutzen! Was tun?
    deine telefonnummer blieb über die zeit immer die gleiche und ein backup über google drive wurde immer gemacht?
     
  12.06.2019 #3
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp:Chatverlauf wiederherstellen funktioniert nicht, kann App nicht mehr nutzen! Was tun?
    Ja, habe seit glaube ich 8 Jahren die selbe Nummer...
     
  12.06.2019 #4
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp:Chatverlauf wiederherstellen funktioniert nicht, kann App nicht mehr nutzen! Was tun?
    Oh und zu dem Backup, ja ein Backup wurde erstellt. Ich muss sagen, es geht mir nicht mal um die Chats (also dass sie wiederhergestellt werden), sondern viel mehr darum, dass ich Whatsapp nicht mehr nutzen kann. Wie gesagt, immer wenn ich auf das App Symbol drücke, kommt die Fehlermeldung und kurz danach werde ich aus der App geschmissen...
     
  06.03.2020 um 07:29 Uhr #5
    shahrukhjan

    shahrukhjan New Member

    1
    0
    0
    Heute
    Samsung
    A3
    Android
    o2
    Prepaid
    Whatsapp:Chatverlauf wiederherstellen funktioniert nicht, kann App nicht mehr nutzen! Was tun?
    Hallo,

    ich hätte ein ähnliches Problem,

    bin im Ausland unterwegs und mein Huawei Nova hat den Geist aufgegeben. Es friert beim Start-Logo ein. D.h. ich habe keinerlei Zugriff auf mein Whatsapp. Ich hatte vor 2 Tagen noch ein Backup gemacht. Ich habe momentan eine namibische SIM-Karte drin, ursprünglich hatte ich Whatsapp mit der deutschen installiert. Beide SIM-Karten habe ich dabei. Das Backup wollte ich jetzt gerne auf mein "Nothandy", Samsung A3 wiederherstellen. Allerdings kam auf der deutschen Nummer nicht der Hinweis, das ein Backup vorahnden wäre, es wurde noch mein Profilbild angezeigt und die Whatsapp-Gruppen ohne Chatverlauf. Laut Drive wären die Daten noch vorhanden. Gibt es einen Weg diese wieder in Whatsapp zu bekommen? Wie gesagt, auf das Huawei kann ich nicht mehr zugreifen, da es nicht startet....

    Vielen Dank für eure Hilfe.

    Sharukhjan
     
