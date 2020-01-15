/ Registrieren

WhatsApp für iOS: Update für reduzierten Datenverbrauch

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von textilfreshgmbh, 15.01.2020 um 09:50 Uhr.

  15.01.2020 um 09:50 Uhr
    WhatsApp für iOS: Update für reduzierten Datenverbrauch
    Mit der neuen WhatsApp Version 2.20.10 für iOS bringt der Messenger einige interessante neue Features mit.

    Um den Datenverbrauch zu reduzieren kann ab sofort die Option „Reduzierter Datenverbrauch“ aktiviert werden. Dadurch wird der Datenverbrauch sowohl beim Empfangen von Medien reduziert, als auch bei Anrufen. Fotos, Videos oder auch Sprachnachrichten werden nicht mehr automatisch im Hintergrund geladen- wann, das kann ab sofort der Nutzer selbst entscheiden.

    Mit der neuen Version ist es zudem möglich sein selbst zu entscheiden, wer dich zu Gruppen hinzufügen kann. Das soll u.a. verhindern, dass man selbst mittels einer fremden Nummer zu einer unbekannten Gruppe hinzugefügt wird. Zu finden unter „Account“-„Datenschutz“-„Gruppen“- „Jeder“, „Meine Kontakte“ oder „Meine Kontakte außer…“

    Mit dem Update auf Version 2.20.10 wird es auch einige Designveränderungen geben.
     
