Whatsapp ist blind - reagiert nicht mehr

09.02.2018

  09.02.2018 #1
    Olaf13

    Olaf13 New Member

    09.02.2018
    iPhone 4s
    Whatsapp ist blind - reagiert nicht mehr
    Hallo,
    seit 3 Tagen ist mein Whatsapp tot, alles andere geht ohne Probleme. Das Bild auf dem Display ist dunkel, steht darunter: warten
    Wollte ich löschen und neu installieren , geht auch nicht mehr.
    Kann mir jemand einen Tipp geben was das passiert ist? Wie kriege ich das wieder zum Laufen?
     

  Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  09.02.2018 #2
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    Whatsapp ist blind - reagiert nicht mehr
    WhatsApp lässt sich nicht deinstallieren unter Einstellungen-Menü-Apps? Was passiert wenn du auf Deinstallieren gehts?. Eine WLAN-Verbindung ist vorhanden?
     
  09.02.2018 #3
    prepaid.

    prepaid. Super-Moderator Mitarbeiter

    Sieht so aus, als wenn da gerade ein Update geplant ist. Die Datei wird aus irgendwelchen Gründen nicht heruntergeladen. Mal alle Programme beenden oder das Gerät aussschalten und wieder einschalten. Vorher W-Lan Verbindung überprüfen.
     
  09.02.2018 #4
    Olaf13

    Olaf13 New Member

    Hallo prepaid,
    ich habe schon bestimmt 5x Neustart gemacht, WLAN steht, Ladekabel dran....
    Hast du noch 'ne Idee?
    Vielen Dank .....
     
  09.02.2018 #5
    stchecke

    stchecke Member

    Hallo Olaf13,
    schon versucht manuell den virtuellen Speicher von Whatsapp(Cache) zu löschen.
     
  09.02.2018 #6
    prepaid.

    prepaid. Super-Moderator Mitarbeiter

    WhatsApp deinstallieren und Neu installieren, wenn nichts anderes hilft.


    @stchecke

    Dann schreib doch dazu wie der Threadersteller das machen soll!

    PS: Übrigens kann man seine eigenen Beiträge bearbeiten, es ist nicht Nötig sie zu löschen und das mehrfach. Hatte dir das schon mal geschrieben!
     
  09.02.2018 #7
    stchecke

    stchecke Member

    Den virtuellen Speicher(Cache) von Whatsapp leert man wie folgt:

    Einstellungen->Apps->Whatsapp->Cache Leeren
     
  10.02.2018 #8
    Olaf13

    Olaf13 New Member

    Möchte mich bei allen bedanken die sich um mein Problem gekümmert haben. Habe nun die App gelöscht und neu installiert. Geht wieder....., danke
     
  10.02.2018 #9
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    mit einmal ging das löschen bzw.deinstallieren doch-wie mehrmals vorgeschlagen?;)
     
  10.02.2018 #10
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp ist blind - reagiert nicht mehr

    Leider ist das so nicht vorhanden bei IOS wie von dir beschrieben, also nicht Hilfreich.
     
    Zitieren
    12. Auf dieses Thema antworten
  16.12.2019 um 16:34 Uhr #11
    weilli

    weilli Member

    Cache leeren geht auf dem 4s nicht.
    Die App direkt übers Display löschen hat auch nicht funktioniert.
    Dieser Weg war erfolgreich: Einstellungen>>Allgemein>>Speicher- & iCloud-Nutzung>>Speicher verwalten>>App anklicken>>App löschen bestätigen
    Dann wieder über den App-Store neu installieren.............alles funktioniert, die Daten sind wieder vorhanden.
     
