WhatsApp neu installiert - tagesaktuelle Nachrichten weg

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Ro29, 09.02.2020 um 19:24 Uhr.

  09.02.2020 um 19:24 Uhr
    Ro29

    Ro29 Guest

    WhatsApp neu installiert - tagesaktuelle Nachrichten weg
    Hallo,
    Ich habe whatsapp neu installiert und jetzt sind die Nachrichten von heute weg. Alle nachrichten von gestern und älter sind aber noch da. Bekomm ich die Nachrichten von heute wieder wenn ich morgen die app wieder deinstalliere und dann wieder installiere?

    Danke und lg
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

  09.02.2020 um 19:31 Uhr
    xtime

    xtime Member

    150
    6
    18
    03.07.2017
    WhatsApp neu installiert - tagesaktuelle Nachrichten weg
    Ist doch Logisch! Wenn WhatsApp die letzte automatische Sicherung irgendwann Nachts genacht hat, sind auch in der Sicherung nur die Chats bis zu dem Zeitpunkt vorhanden. Will man alle Nachrichten aktuell wiederherstellen, nach Neuinstallation, muss man vor dem löschen von WhatsApp eine aktuelle Sicherung durchführen!
     
