Callya auf Vertrag umstellen lassen - wie lange dauert das?

Dieses Thema im Forum "Vodafone Forum" wurde erstellt von Andy81, 12.04.2020 um 07:53 Uhr.

  1. 12.04.2020 um 07:53 Uhr #1
    Andy81

    Andy81 Guest

    Callya auf Vertrag umstellen lassen - wie lange dauert das?
    Hallo,

    ich habe gestern bei der Callya-Hotline angerufen und gebeten meine Callya-Karte auf den Red XS umzustellen, parallel dazu noch eine Partnerkarte und 2 Kids-Karten.
    Die Dame war sehr nett, es wurde alles korrekt mit Preisen zusammen auf Band aufgenommen. Sie meinte dann noch, umgestellt wird innerhalb 24 Stunden.
    Bisher habe ich nur die Bestellbestätigung über den Red XS erhalten. In der steht zwar die Umstellung, aber auch ein Liefertermin 16.04.2020 und die Bitte den Vertrag mit SEPA unterschrieben zurückzuschicken.
    Ich habe bisher weder eine Auftragsbestätigung über die Umstellung bekommen, noch eine Bestellbestätigung für die zusätzlichen Karten.

    Ist das normal so? Die 24 Std. sind jetzt dann um und im Bestellstatus steht noch immer nur "Bestellung wird in Kürze bearbeitet".

    Bei welcher Hotline bekommt man denn Auskunft zu einer Bestellung? Habe gestern zwei Hotlines angerufen, keine konnte oder wollte mir zu der laufenden Bestellung eine Auskunft geben...

    Gruß Andreas
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
