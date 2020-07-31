/ Registrieren

WhatsApp Backup wiederherstellen

31.07.2020

  1. 31.07.2020 um 14:44 Uhr #1
    julia.nye

    julia.nye Guest

    Hallo zusammen. Ich habe für die Bilder, Videos und Texte im WhatsApp ein Backup erstellt (angeblich erfolgreich). Dann als ich WhatsApp neu installieren wollte und konnte ich nur die Texte wiederherstellen weil "Restoring Media" nie erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde, es blieb bei 70% hängen. Ich kann statt Bilder nu "?" sehen.
    Die Frage ist, wie kann ich die Dateien wieder sehen?
    Macht es Sinn erneut Backup zu erstellen oder werden die Bilder damit nicht gerettet?
    Danke für eure Hilfe!!
     
  2. Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
