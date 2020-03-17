/ Registrieren

17.03.2020 um 14:03 Uhr

  17.03.2020 um 14:03 Uhr
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    WhatsApp übertragen
    Hallo zusammen, ich habe seit letzte woche ein neues iphone.
    Altes Iphone war ein 8er, das Neue ist ein 11er
    Und nun meien Frage:
    Nachdem ich ds "Neue" Handy jetzt erst eingerichtet habe, blieb meine SimKarte noch im "Alten" Handy - Nun wurden ja die WhatsApp Nachrichten nciht auf das Neue Handy übertragen. Habe ich die Möglichkeit, die Nachrichten, vom "Alten" aufs "Neue" Handy zu übertragen?
    Herzlichen Dank für die Hilfe
     
  17.03.2020 um 15:00 Uhr
    WhatsApp übertragen
    Ein Backup (WA Einstellungen-Chats-Chat Backup) machen und mit dem alten Modell und alter SIM in den WA-Einstellungen-Account-"Nummer ändern" gehen. Falls sich die Nummer nicht ändert den Punkt "Nummer ändern" überspringen und jetzt die SIM ins neue iPhone, WA installieren und mit der Telefonnummer der alten SIM verifizieren.

    Ändert sich die Nummer auf "Nummer ändern" gehen, gib die alte Nummer in das Feld alte Telefonnummer ein und die zukünftige neue Nummer in das Feld "neue Telefonnumer" ein.

    Ansonsten wie hier verfahren.
     
