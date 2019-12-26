/ Registrieren

Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen

Dieses Thema im Forum "WhatsApp Forum" wurde erstellt von Rudit, 02.05.2019.

  02.05.2019
    Rudit

    Rudit New Member

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Liebes Forum

    Ich habe folgendes Problem:
    Ich würde gerne verschiedene Whatsapp-Chatverläufe zusammenführen. Dazu folgende Ausgangslage:
    Bis 30.03.2019 habe ich Whatsapp auf meinem Iphone genutzt. Im Zusammenhang mit einem längeren Ferienaufenthalt habe ich ein Android-Handy in Betrieb genommen und Whatsapp auf dem Android-Handy aktiviert. Den biserhigen Chatverlauf vom Iphone habe ich nicht übernommen, jedoch auf die ICloud gesichert.

    Seit diesem Zeitpunkt nutze ich Whatsapp nur noch auf dem Android-Handy und das Iphone ist offline.
    Nun möchte ich wieder das Iphone in Betrieb nehmen und Whatsapp auf dem Iphone aktivieren. Dies ist grundsätzlich ohne Probleme möglich. Jedoch möchte ich die beiden Chatverläufe vom Android-Handy und Iphone zusammenführen und auf dem Iphone übertragen bzw. integrieren.

    Ist dies möglich? könnt ihr mir helfen? Habe schon im Netz während Stunden nach Lösungen gesucht, aber nichts wirkliches brauchbares gefunden.

    Besten Dank für Eure Unterstützung.
     
  Montag um 17:00 Uhr

    Mister Ad Administrator Mitarbeiter


     
  02.05.2019
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Wenn die gleiche Telefonnummer (SIMKarte) verwendet wird und ein Backup erstellt wurde, sollten alle Chats wiederhergestellt werden.

    Oder meinst du etwas anderes?
     
  02.05.2019
    prepaid.

    prepaid. Super-Moderator Mitarbeiter

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Mit normalen Mitteln ist es nicht Möglich die gesicherten WhatsApp Chats von 2 verschiedenen Plattformen zusammenzuführen.

    Bei Android wird das Backup auf Google Drive gespeichert, bei iOS in der iCloud. Man kann die Backups von Google Drive und iCloud nicht zusammenführen, so das man dann einen geordneten oder zusammengeführten Chat hat.
     
  02.05.2019
    Rudit

    Rudit New Member

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Liebe Leute

    Besten Dank für eure schnellen Feedbacks. dann muss ich wohl damit leben, dass die Chats vom Android verloren gehen. Schade.

    Gruss Rudit
     
  02.05.2019
    Kirschpudding

    Kirschpudding

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Mir ist leider auch nicht bekannt, wie das gehen sollte. Da es sich hierbei um zwei verschiedene Plattformen handelt, die nicht miteinander kompatibel sind, wirds eng. Wenn du jetzt wieder aufs iPhone zurückgehst, kannst du das Backup aus der iCloud wiederherstellen. Also das bis 30.3. Wenn du auf ein neues Android wechseln würdest, kommt das Drive-Backup zum Einsatz, also ab 1.4. Beides zusammen geht nicht. Man kann ja oft nichtmal ein Backup einlesen, wenn man von iPhone auf Android oder umgekehrt wechselt.
     
  04.05.2019
    sIL3nTwaT3r

    sIL3nTwaT3r Member

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Hmm, ich bin mir gerade nicht sicher, kenn mich mit iCloud nicht so aus. Aber wäre es nicht möglich, das iCloud Backup runterzuladen und in Google Drive hochzuladen?

    Gesendet von meinem BKL-L09 mit Tapatalk
     
  04.05.2019
    Unregistriert

    Unregistriert Guest

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Selbst wenn das möglich wäre, kann man die backups trotzdem nicht verbinden bzw gemeinsam nutzen.
     
  04.05.2019
    xtime

    xtime Member

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Möglich ist das schon. Man kann aber nicht die Backups von 2 verschiedenen Betriebssystemen zusammenführen.

    Es gibt nur die Möglichkeit sich die Chats als Sicherung per Mail zusenden lassen.
     
  06.05.2019
    Kirschpudding

    Kirschpudding

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Technisch funktioniert das schon. Das Problem ist eher, dass Google bzw. Android mit den iCloud-Daten nix anfangen kann. Umgekehrt ebenfalls. Apple benutzt in der iCloud ja ein Datenformat, welches quasi nur Apple-Geräte lesen und umsetzen können. Google machts genauso. Dadurch kann man die jeweiligen Daten zwar technisch in den jeweils anderen Drive hochladen - der kann damit aber nix anfangen.
     
  26.12.2019 um 11:54 Uhr
    mos

    mos New Member

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Ich bin von Apple mit meinem ganzen Chatverlauf auf Android umgezogen. Es geht also. Nur ist das jetzt schon wieder zwei Jahre her und ich weiß nur noch, dass es recht kompliziert war und Zwischenschritte erforderte. Und ich weiß auch, dass es kostenfrei ging.
     
  26.12.2019 um 12:06 Uhr
    Alex Ander

    Alex Ander Guest

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    extrem nützlicher Beitrag - das bringt bestimmt jeden weiter
     
  26.12.2019 um 12:06 Uhr
    textilfreshgmbh

    textilfreshgmbh Super-Moderator

    Whatsapp-Chats von Iphone und Android zusammenführen
    Wie schon erwähnt gibt es keine Standardprozedur um WhatsApp von Android zu iOS zu übertragen. Einerseits sind die Daten nicht kompatibel, andererseits hat Apple diese Möglichkeit nicht vorgesehen.

    Das Ganze funktioniert nur mit einem extra Hilfsprogramm auf dem PC, der Zusammenarbeit mit iTunes, spezielle Einstellungen im Entwicklermodus des Smartphone, lokalen Backups und einigen weiteren "Tricks". Anleitungen die genauestens ausgeführt werden müssen um Erfolg zu haben, gibt es dazu in der Google-Suche.
     
